Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, February 29, 2024, continuing its exceptional streak of great episodes in the Tournament of Champions.

The upcoming episode will also feature the first leap day game in eight years, which calls for some celebration, something that will hopefully be brought by the three contestants ready to face off tonight.

The Tournament of Champions has already started great and is living up to its reputation, and the upcoming game should not be much different either.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, will face off against Kevin Belle, a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland, and Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada.

While every game has been unpredictable, Luigi de Guzman and Juveria Zaheer will both go in as strong favorites in this round, having shown some great statistics in the past.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television, which traces its history back to the early 1960s. Since its inception in 1964, the show has aired over 40 seasons and has only grown in popularity across the globe.

The show's offbeat format and engaging nature have been major reasons for this growing popularity. Moreover, it also has an incredible final round that serves as a cherry on top.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 29, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The name of this service that began Nov. 14, 1994 echoes the Etoile du Nord, which linked Paris, Brussels & Amsterdam from 1927."

This question is from the category "World Travel," which has historically been one of the more popular topics in the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, February 29, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The name of this service that began November 14, 1994, echoes the Etoile du Nord, which linked Paris, Brussels & Amsterdam from 1927.

Solution: Eurostar.

Eurostar is one of the most prominent passenger rail services in Western Europe, connecting many countries like the UK, France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. It began operating in 1994.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Catch them in action on the upcoming Tournament of Champions round of Jeopardy!