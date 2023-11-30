Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, November 30, 2023, bringing back the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard, which recently entered its Hearts bracket, the final bracket of this competition with 27 contestants. With one round already over and two contestants eliminated, this round will determine another contestant who progresses to the semi-final and another pair who exits. This has been a wild ride so far, and all the contestants having played the game before have put up great competition to their opponents.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Alisa Hove, a botany professor from Asheville, North Carolina, will face off against Ciara Donegan, a post-bachelor research associate from Washington, D.C., and Tyler Vandenberg, a Marine officer currently serving in Stuttgart, Germany. As the winner from this round will have a chance of ultimately reaching the Tournament of Champions, no one will hold back in this round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began in the early 1960s and has since continued to captivate fans of all ages and cultures over the many years and decades. The engaging nature and offbeat format of the game show has remained unchanged since then, leading to the global appeal that it enjoys even today. The final round of the game show also plays a big part in this soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the most important reasons for its soaring popularity. This is because the final round of the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, November 30, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Established in 1963, this group had its conclusions questioned in books, reports & a special 1970s Congressional committee."

This question is from the category "American History." This is one of the most common topics in the game show and should not come as a surprise to anyone involved.

Thursday, November 23, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Established in 1963, this group had its conclusions questioned in books, reports & a special 1970s Congressional committee.

Solution: Warren Commission.

The Warren Commission, officially known as the President’s Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy, was created to investigate the murder of JFK. Its findings were released in September 1964.

Thursday, November 30, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!