Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, bringing back the popular Tournament of Champions, featuring some of the best contestants from the famed 38th season. The game show concluded season 39 in the past month, and since then, it has continued to air encore episodes to keep the audiences engaged before the next season comes. The upcoming episode is the 42nd one from the previous season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Mattea Roach, who also happens to be one of the most decorated contestants of all time, will face off against Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider, the two most outstanding contestants in the history of the show.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and since then has only grown in stature. The long and rich history of the game show has attracted millions of viewers for years, making it a global name. The game show's appeal stems from its offbeat nature and engaging format, things that have become a staple in the long history of the show. Moreover, the game show also features an offbeat final round, which is one of the major reasons for its popularity.

The final round of the game show has many important elements that add to the popularity of Jeopardy! Apart from the exceptionally challenging path for the contestants, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the show.

However, this can still be a complicated process in the long run. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The 3 elements whose names begin with 2 vowels are iodine & these 2, one synthetic & one natural."

This question is from the category "Chemical Element Names." This is a fun and interesting topic, but it is also one that comes often in trivia-based games.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The 3 elements whose names begin with 2 vowels are iodine & these 2, one synthetic & one natural.

Solution: Einsteinium & Europium.

Europium is a natural element and Einsteinium is a synthetic element that is produced by heavy neutron irradiation of plutonium.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Matt Amodio, a postdoctoral researcher from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Mattea Roach, a writer and podcaster from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!