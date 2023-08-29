Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. This has been the norm for the game show since it wrapped up its 39th season a few weeks earlier. After the rerun of the entire Second Chance Tournament and the Tournament of Champions, we have now reached the finale of the Tournament of Champions, which was one of the most exciting events last year. This upcoming episode will continue the game that began yesterday and is likely to go on for some more time.

The upcoming episode of the fame show will feature Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and Amy Schneider, who is one of the record holders in the history of the game show. This was one of the most exciting rounds from the previous season of the show, as many fans would remember.

Jeopardy! is one of the most revered game shows of all time. It kicked off back in the early 1960s and has since then continued to fascinate generations of fans over 39 seasons and thousands of episodes. The game show is best known for its engaging nature and offbeat format, things that have remained unchanged over the length of the show. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also widely known for adding a layer of appeal.

The final round of the game show is well-known for being one of the major crowd-pullers. This is because the final round not only has a few tricks for the participants but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, this can still be a cumbersome process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Name shared by a Victorian novelist & an 1805 flagship captain whose name is heard in a famous phrase."

This question is from the category "Name’s The Same." At such a pivotal stage of the competition, the categories are tougher and not so common.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Name shared by a Victorian novelist & an 1805 flagship captain whose name is heard in a famous phrase.

Solution: Thomas Hardy.

Thomas Hardy, the author, is famous for works like Tess of the d’Urbervilles, while Thomas Hardy was also the name of the captain of the HMS Victory at the famous Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!