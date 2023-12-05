Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, bringing back another interesting round of the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard competition, which is currently undergoing its Diamonds bracket.

The Diamonds bracket is the fourth and final bracket in this pre-season competition, which will see another contestant make their way to the Tournament of Champions. The Tournament of Champions is still one of the biggest competitions in the game show but it has been significantly delayed this year.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Matt Mierswa, an attorney from River Edge, New Jersey, will face off against Andrew Chaikin, a musician & teacher from San Francisco, California, and Laura Portwood-Stacer, an editor & author originally from Livonia, Michigan. This is the fifth quarterfinal out of the nine in this bracket. Only one of the three contestants will make it to the next round in this round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It originally began in the early 1960s and has since then continued to captivate fans around the globe with its offbeat format and engaging nature. These have become signature elements that separate the game show from its competition. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also one of the primary reasons for its growing popularity.

The final round of the game show is easily one of its most appealing elements. This is because the final round of the game show has many intriguing twists that make it stand out. But most importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 5, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The title locale of this series is really the Belnord, dating to 1908 & located at 86th & Broadway on NYC’s Upper West Side."

This question is from the category "2020s Television." This is among the more common categories that appear in the show and should not be very surprising. It is also considerably narrowed down.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, December 5, 2022

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.

Clue: The title locale of this series is really the Belnord, dating to 1908 & located at 86th & Broadway on NYC’s Upper West Side.

Solution: Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez follows three strangers who bond over their love for detective work and murder podcasts in their own Upper West Side building.

Jeopardy! contestants today- Tuesday, December 5, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Laura Portwood-Stacer, an editor & author originally from Livonia, Michigan, Andrew Chaikin, a musician & teacher from San Francisco, California, and Matt Mierswa, an attorney from River Edge, New Jersey.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!