Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The upcoming episode of the popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to premiere on January 31, 2023, bringing the first month of the new year to a close. After a remarkably shaky few weeks, all hope for a great run presently rests on Jake DeArruda, who managed his second win yesterday.

Previously, season 39 has seen only two great players, Ray Lalonde and Cris Pannullo, with the former being the last champion to cross the 10-day mark.

In the upcoming episode, Jake DeArruda, from Ludlow, Vermont, will try to extend his winning streak against Soren Bliefnick and Liz Mendoza. Jake collected a decent $47,994 in his two days so far and will be hoping for more in the coming days.

Having been around for over half a century, Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular game shows in the world. The show has become a cultural icon with 39 seasons under its belt and many more to come in the next decade.

While it started as a trivia-based game show, it has evolved significantly to suit the evolving society. It is more popular than ever due to the engaging nature and offbeat format of the show. The final round is also one of the major reasons for the ever-growing popularity that the game show enjoys.

In the final round of the game show, fans witness some of the most enthralling drama and also get to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time.

January 31, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"5 U.S. states have 6-letter names; only these 2 west of the Mississippi River border each other."

This question is from the category "U.S. State Names." This is a fairly common topic that has been featured time and again on the game show. Compared to other days, this should not pose a challenge to viewers.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: 5 U.S. states have 6-letter names; only these 2 west of the Mississippi River border each other.

Solution: Oregon and Nevada.

All five U.S. states with 6-letter names are situated in the West of Mississippi, but only Oregon & Nevada border each other.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Liz Mendoza, a teacher from Phoenix, Arizona, Soren Bliefnick, a business intelligence analyst from Los Angeles, California, and Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher originally from Ludlow, Vermont.

