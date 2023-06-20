Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, bringing back Ben Goldstein. Notably, Goldstein won his first game by the slimmest of margins the day before grabbing a spectacular victory in his second game. Now that the season is winding down, it's easy to see how it differs from last year.

The previous season boasted some humongous streaks and magnificent contestants. This season paled significantly in that regard. Still, it's wonderful to see a new crop of contenders try their luck.

In the upcoming episode of the popular American game show, Ben Goldstein, a Content Marketing Strategist from Dexter, Michigan, will play his third game against Tym Blanchard, a Cryptocurrency & Angel Investor from Nashville, Tennessee, and Janie Sullivan, a Scrum Master from Park Ridge, Illinois. Ben Goldstein has managed to win $15,198 in his two-day run and will look forward to making much more in the coming days.

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular game show in America. It originally started airing in the early 1960s and has since then managed to continuously captivate viewers through the changing times and dynamics of the age. Despite running for so many seasons and so many decades, Jeopardy! continues to hold its charm, thanks to the engaging nature and offbeat format that have become a signature for the show.

Moreover, the final round of the game show also holds a pivotal place in its rising popularity that continues to dominate the world.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the primary reasons for its growing popularity. It not only has a number of interesting twists for the participants but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, this can still be quite a complicated process to master. To help out, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This sport that made its Olympic debut in 1988 has a playing surface of only about 45 square feet."

This question is from the category "The Olympics." Sports-based topics are rather common in the trivia circle and should not bother the participants to a high degree.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: This sport that made its Olympic debut in 1988 has a playing surface of only about 45 square feet

Solution: Table tennis

Also known as ping-pong, Table Tennis was a rather late introduction to the Olympics when it first debuted in 1988. It also has a remarkably small playing surface.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Goldstein, a Content Marketing Strategist from Dexter, Michigan, Tym Blanchard, a Cryptocurrency & Angel Investor from Nashville, Tennessee, and Janie Sullivan, a Scrum Master from Park Ridge, Illinois.

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

