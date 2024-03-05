Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, bringing back another exciting matchup in the currently ongoing Tournament of Champions. After several very long weeks of competitions, which has prevented the new season from seeing new contestants, the show is finally airing the ToC, which usually takes place much earlier.

So far, the ToC has lived up to its fame and delivered some exceptional episodes and some close-knit contests among the best players from the previous season. In the upcoming round of the game show, famed contestant Ben Chan is returning to face off against Justin Bolsen and Emmett Stanton.

This will mark the eighth quarterfinal of the contest. Ben will go in as the favorite, having won nine games in a row in the previous season's run. However, as the contest has proved time and again, favorites barely mean a thing when there is such a high degree of variance.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. The show has existed since the early 1960s, and with over forty seasons till date, it has established itself as the biggest player in the game show market. This is primarily because of its offbeat format and engaging nature. Moreover, the final round also plays a crucial part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over time, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

March 5, 2024, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Isolated in 1945 during uranium fission research, it was named for an ancient deity to suggest humans gaining a new power."

This question is from the category "Chemical Elements." This is a relatively common topic in trivia circles.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Isolated in 1945 during uranium fission research, it was named for an ancient deity to suggest humans gaining a new power.

Solution: Promethium.

Promethium was first discovered by Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. It was named after Prometheus, a Greek god who stole fire from the gods and gave it to humanity.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, Justin Bolsen, a public policy economics student at Brown University from Canton, Georgia, and Emmett Stanton, a freelance writer from Baltimore, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!