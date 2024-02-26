Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 26, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, February 26, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the world-famous game show. This upcoming round will feature an episode from the Tournament of Champions, one of the most exciting events on the calendar.

This upcoming episode has plenty of exciting things, including the return of Chris Pannulo, arguably the strongest contestant in the 39th season. Sadly, the 40th season is yet to see any new contestant despite being in its 120th episode as of Friday.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, will face off against Ben Goldstein, a director of content marketing from Dexter, Michigan, and Jared Watson, a quality control specialist from Greenville, Texas. Of course, Chris Pannullo is the clear favorite in this contest, but the Tournament of Champions always promises surprises and upsets, which makes it much more exciting.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Its long and illustrious history dates back to 1964 when it aired for over 40 years.

The game show's popularity primarily draws from its offbeat format and engaging nature, which have become a part of its appeal. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also one of the primary reasons for its ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the answer to the final question before the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for game show fans.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming game show round.

February 26, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The Royal Academy of Arts has this man’s “La Fornarina” & in the 1800s the RAA’s love of him made some artists retreat to an earlier style."

This question is from the category "Art History." This is one of the most common topics in the game show's history.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, February 26, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The Royal Academy of Arts has this man's "La Fornarina," & in the 1800s, the RAA's love of him made some artists retreat to an earlier style.

Solution: Raphael.

Raphael is one of the greatest artists of all time, best known for the early 16th-century The School of Athens.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, February 26, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, Ben Goldstein, a director of content marketing from Dexter, Michigan, and Jared Watson, a quality control specialist from Greenville, Texas.

Catch them in action in the upcoming Tournament of Champions round on Jeopardy!