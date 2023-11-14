Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on November 14, 2023, bringing back another action-packed round of the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which is already done with two brackets and is currently on the third one.

Titled the Clubs bracket, this bracket, too, has brought forth 27 contestants, out of which only one will be able to enter the Tournament of Champions by winning this wildcard round. This contest has dominated the game show since it started with its 40th season.

In the upcoming round, Emily White, a marketing manager from Wilmington, Delaware, will face off against Brandon Deutsch, a law student from Long Beach, California, and Nick Cascone, an orthopedic physician assistant originally from Queens, New York. While all three contestants have appeared in the game show in varying degrees, 3-day champion Brandon Deutsch holds all the aces as we go into this enthralling competition.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. The history of Jeopardy! goes back to the early 1960s when it first started airing. Since then, it has managed to captivate fans from across different generations with its engaging nature and offbeat format, things that have become a staple over the years. The game show also boasts an incredible final round, something that has been a major source of intrigue for years now.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. Among those, there is its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans. However, as this can be a difficult process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, November 14, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The inscription on this, made in 1753, concludes “unto all the inhabitants thereof”"

This question is from the category "Historic Objects." While not a topic that directly appears often, it is still linked to history, which is one of the most common topics in trivia circles.

Tuesday, November 14, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The inscription on this, made in 1753, concludes “unto all the inhabitants thereof”

Solution: Liberty Bell.

The Liberty Bell was cast for the Pennsylvania State House, gaining its name from the fact that abolitionists used it as a symbol for their cause.

Tuesday, November 14, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Nick Cascone, an orthopedic physician assistant originally from Queens, New York, Brandon Deutsch, a law student from Long Beach, California, and Emily White, a marketing manager from Wilmington, Delaware.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!