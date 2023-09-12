Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, bringing back the latest season of the show with some familiar contestants from the past. After a lengthy hiatus, the popular game show has finally returned with its new season and showcased a great opening day last night. This upcoming episode will once again feature contestants from two seasons ago, as they try their luck for a second chance. This is the second game of the 40th season.

In the upcoming episode of the popular game show, Susan Schulman, who last appeared on May 13, 2021, will face off against David Maybury, who last appeared on February 22, 2021, and Cody Lawrence, whose last appearance dates back to December 8, 2020. With all of them being quite experienced in the game, it is hard to predict which way this round would go.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to hold onto its popularity despite the changing times and generations. This all-encompassing appeal of the show comes from its offbeat format and engaging nature, which have become signature features over the many years of its existence. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a crucial part in the growing popularity of the show.

The final round of Jeopardy! is widely considered its most popular feature. This is because it provides some offbeat challenges to the participants and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"“Paradise Lost” says it’s “abhorred” & “the flood of deadly hate” & in Dante’s “Inferno” it’s fed by a “gloomy brook”"

This question is from the category "Mythological Places." Not the most common topic, this should prove to be challenging in some ways to the three contestants.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: “Paradise Lost” says it’s “abhorred” & “the flood of deadly hate” & in Dante’s “Inferno” it’s fed by a “gloomy brook”

Solution: River Styx

The River Styx has been referred to in many classic literatures. In mythology, it is the river that leads to the underworld.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Cody Lawrence, an assistant editor from Sherman Oaks, California, David Maybury, a magnetics engineer originally from Richmond, Virginia, and Susan Schulman, a baker from Greensboro, Vermont.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!