Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, bringing back the normal games from the show's 39th season. After an elaborate set of games, the Tournament of Champions reruns finally ended yesterday, and now the show will continue to air encore episodes from the rest of the season for the remainder of this week, before it jumps on to something new.

This episode will take the viewers back to the opening game of the season, which ended up being a little underwhelming compared to the previous one. In the upcoming episode of the game show, Luigi de Guzman will face off against Tim Faulkner and Katherine May. This particular game goes back to season 39's very first day. Fans will be able to enjoy this feeling of a new beginning once again with the 40th season soon.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows to come out of America. Rather, over the many years of its existence, the game show has managed to become a part of the nation's cultural identity. The popular game show originally kicked off in the early 1960s and has since then continued to evolve dynamically to become renowned worldwide. This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat nature and engaging format. It is also aided by the exceptionally popular final round.

The final round has many elements that make it stand out. Apart from the fact that the game show provides many interesting challenges to the participants, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, this can still be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, September 5, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"“This bell was named Marie…alone in the southern tower, with her sister Jacqueline, a bell of lesser size”, says this novel."

This question is from the category "19th century Literature." Literature is always a common topic in trivia games, and this question should not be very difficult for any literature buff.

Tuesday, September 5, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: “This bell was named Marie…alone in the southern tower, with her sister Jacqueline, a bell of lesser size”, says this novel.

Solution: The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Perhaps one of the most famous novels of all time, Victor Hugo’s famous 1831 novel about Quasimodo, Notre Dame’s bell-ringer, spoke about this famous line.

Tuesday, September 5, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, Tim Faulkner, a paperboy from Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Katherine May, a financial institution risk manager from Riverside, Illinois.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!