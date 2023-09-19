Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Jeopardy! season 40 is all set to return with a new episode on September 19, 2023, bringing back three new contestants for a Second Chance Tournament. Out of the three contestants, one of the players will go on to a face-off on Wednesday in a bid to win a spot in the next round of the show.

The game show returned a week ago and has since continued to air the Second Chance episodes. It is currently unclear when the show will release its normal episodes, which have come to a halt owing to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

The upcoming episode of the game show will feature, Elizabeth Devereaux, from Lawrence, Kansas, Morgan Halvorsen, from Silver Spring, Maryland, and Rob Kim, from Portland, Oregon. Devereaux was a part of the legendary game that kickstarted Matt Amodio's run. This also means that she would be one of the contenders for the night.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to captivate generations of fans across the world. The game show is hailed for its offbeat format and engaging nature, which has become a signature over the years. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a pivotal part in the growing popularity of the title.

The final round of the game show is widely known for its offbeat challenges. But more importantly, the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes, making it an engaging experience. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the upcoming episode's air time. This has become a common practice for fans of the show over the years.

However, as this can still be quite a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, September 19, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Of Spain’s colonial possessions in the Americas, this 3,400-square-mile one in the Antilles never gained independence, but did change hands."

This question is from the category "Historic Geography." This is one of the more common topics in the game show.

Tuesday, September 19, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico, an island in the Greater Antilles, was colonized by Spain in 1493, following the arrival of Christopher Columbus.

Tuesday, September 19, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Rob Kim, an attorney from Portland, Oregon, Elizabeth Devereaux, a middle school teacher from Lawrence, Kansas, and Morgan Halvorsen, a chief copy editor from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Viewers can catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!