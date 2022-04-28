Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 28

Jeopardy!, one of the most iconic game shows in the world, started its journey back in 1964. The game show is popular for its offbeat approach, engaging nature, and interesting questions encompassing a wide variety of fields. The final question of Jeopardy! is fan-favorite because the audience has a chance to play alongside and make their own guesses.

The game show is currently in its 38th season. Legendary contestants like Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio have made this season highly memorable because of their long streaks.

Most recently, Mattea Roach, a Toronto-based tutor, has been making her mark on the show. After winning her 17th consecutive game on April 27, 2022, and accumulating nearly $400,000 in her relentless streak, she will compete tonight with the hope of continuing the streak.

For the April 28 episode, Roach will be up against Manav Jain, an undergraduate student from Clemson, South Carolina, and Renee Russell, an office administrator from Baltimore. The two newcomers will try to steal the crown from Roach after she almost fumbled in the previous episode.

Guessing the final answer before the episode airs has become a beloved ritual for the fans of the show. If you are looking for answers to the April 28 Final Jeopardy!, scroll on.

Clue and solution to the April 28 Final Jeopardy!

The final round of the game show gives participants a choice. They can either compete in the round and risk all their winnings, or bow out and not have a shot at the grand prize. The final round also follows a unique format where the answers are given ahead of the round, and the participants have to guess the question.

The category for April 28, 2022, is "Books of the 1970s."

Clue: Aptly, members of a Black family in this novel have Biblical names: Pilate, Hagar & the title one, an ancestor of the protagonist.

Answer: Song of Solomon.

Toni Morrison's third novel, Song of Solomon, followed the life of "Milkman" Dead III, whose great-grandfather was Solomon.

More about Song of Solomon

"You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down." — Toni Morrison

Song of Solomon was the third full-length novel by Nobel Laureate, Toni Morrison. Set in Michigan, it followed the life of Macon "Milkman" Dead III, an African American man, from his younger years all the way to adulthood.

The book won numerous accolades, including the National Book Critics Circle Award in 1978. It raises many important questions about the African-American identity through the lens of one man's experiences.

Make sure you tune in for another exciting night of Jeopardy! today.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee