Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, bringing back the highly intriguing Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which is in its final bracket.

The competition was divided into four brackets, with the winners of each bracket set to join the Tournament of Champions, one of the most exciting aspects of the game show. This episode will mark the second semi-final of the last bracket, meaning that we are down to the very last of the huge batch that took part in this contest.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Ed Coulson will face off against Emma Saltzberg and Tyler Vandenberg. Today's game is also quite balanced as all three contestants struggled with their signaling devices in their respective quarterfinals.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to captivate fans from around the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have naturally become a major part of the game show's structure. Moreover, the game show is also popular for its offbeat final round.

The final round has always been one of the most interesting parts of the contest. This is because the final round allows viewers to participate in the game to a certain degree. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for all the long-term fans of the game show.

However, as it can be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 13, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Of the musicals to win an Oscar for Best Picture, 1 of the 2 with one-word titles based on & named for literary characters."

This question is from the category "Movie Musicals," which is an interesting segment. This is not a topic that has appeared a lot in the game show, but it will appeal to almost any viewer or contestant.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The clue and solution to the final round's question read as follows:

Clue: Of the musicals to win an Oscar for Best Picture, 1 of the 2 with one-word titles based on & named for literary characters.

Solution: Gigi or Oliver.

Gigi is a 1958 Lerner and Loewe movie musical that won many Oscars. Oliver! is a 1968 film version of Lionel Bart’s 1960 musical that failed to be just as successful at the Oscars.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Tyler Vandenberg, a Marine officer currently serving in Stuttgart, Germany, Emma Saltzberg, a campaigns director from Brooklyn, New York, and Ed Coulson, an economics and real estate professor from Dana Point, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!