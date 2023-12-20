Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with the 73rd game of its latest season, which has so far been dominated mostly by the pre-season Champions Wildcard contest. But since yesterday, the game show has gone on with its normal episodes instead of the ones that this season had to cover up for the WGA strike, which was still going on when the game show resumed for its 40th season. The upcoming episode will also see returning contestants from the 39th season, so it is yet to have new contestants onboard.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, Sam Claussen, a history professor from Santa Clarita, California, and Jake Garrett, a football coach & teacher from Trussville, Alabama, will play against each other in hopes of securing a famous victory. While all three contestants had standout runs in their original appearances, Sam Claussen had the best game in his original appearance and will start the day as the clear favorite.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Its run dates back to the early 1960s. Though it started so long back, the game show has continued to appeal to fans across the world, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature. Though these have become the defining factors in the game show's popularity, the final round of the game show also plays a huge part in the game show's constantly growing popularity.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. But most importantly, the final round of the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 20, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Of the 14 countries that border China, it’s the only monarchy & the only one with a population under 1 million."

This question is from the category "Countries." This is one of the most common topics in the game show's history and it will not come as a surprise to anyone involved.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Of the 14 countries that border China, it’s the only monarchy & the only one with a population under 1 million.

Solution: Bhutan.

Bhutan is a small landlocked country in the eastern Himalayas, located between India and China.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, Sam Claussen, a history professor from Santa Clarita, California, and Jake Garrett, a football coach & teacher from Trussville, Alabama.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!