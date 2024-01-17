Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

The extremely popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the ongoing festivities. With weeks to go before the game show returns to its usual ways, the upcoming episode will feature another round of Champions Wildcard contest, which will see three more contestants from the 39th season returning to fight for a place in the Tournament of Champions. Fans can expect new contestants to arrive on the show by April of this year.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Devin Lohman, an architectural designer & Masters student from Peachtree City, Georgia, will face off against Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, and Patti Palmer, a retired teacher & bookseller from Tulsa, Oklahoma. All three contestants have been part of the previous season and will look forward to making their mark in the upcoming round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. This is because the game show kicked off in the early 1960s and has continued to hold on to its appeal through the numerous seasons and episodes that have aired over the decades. The game show's offbeat format and engaging nature have remained unchanged throughout this run, making it a rare standout from all the other game shows.

Moreover, the final round of Jeopardy! also has enough elements to attract fans from around the globe. The most important thing in the final round is its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show from the comfort of their homes by guessing the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a common practice for the fans in the many years of the show's run.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 17, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"An 1884 article calls this newly completed structure “the highest work of man” & disagrees with those who call it "a great chimney"."

This question is from the category 19th Century America, which is a relatively easier topic as it is based on the country's history. This has also appeared in the game show before this.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: An 1884 article calls this newly completed structure "the highest work of man" & disagrees with those who call it "a great chimney."

Solution: Washington Monument.

The Washington Monument became "the highest" work of man when it was completed in 1884, surpassing the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, by 43 feet.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, January 17, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Devin Lohman, an architectural designer student pursuing a Masters degree from Peachtree City, Georgia, Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, and Patti Palmer, a retired teacher & bookseller from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!