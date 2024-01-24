Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, bringing back the engaging drama of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which is in full swing now.

Sadly, this also means that fans will not be able to witness the regular episodes of the show for a long time to come. According to reports, it may be April 2024 before new contestants start arriving for this season and normal episodes are aired again.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Kelly Barry will face off against Lloyd Sy and Dillon Hupp. This will mark the seventh quarterfinal in this round. All three contestants are from the 39th season and have both good experience and track records behind them. It should culminate in an interesting match.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to evolve dynamically over the years to become a fan-favorite in the genre. Its offbeat nature and engaging format play an important role in the all-encompassing popularity, that it currently enjoys. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a part in this growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the respective episode airs. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, since this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming round of the game show below.

January 24, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Oliver Stone, screenwriter of this 1983 movie, named its main character to honor the Super Bowl-winning QB from 1982."

This question is from the category "1980s Movie Characters." This is an off-beat and fun topic that will particularly appeal to film buffs.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: Oliver Stone, screenwriter of this 1983 movie, named its main character to honor the Super Bowl-winning QB from 1982.

Solution: Scarface.

Oliver Stone, who wrote Scarface, named the character in honor of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana. The iconic character is named Tony Montana.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, January 24, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Dillon Hupp, an associate director of development from Syracuse, New York, Lloyd Sy, a professor of American literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Kelly Barry, a marketing communications manager from Seattle, Washington.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

