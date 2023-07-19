Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a brand new episode on July 19, 2023. This episode will feature a new champion in the form of David Bederman. Unfortunately, this has been the continuing trend in the new season of this show, where most participants failed to create a proper streak. With the season coming to an end, it is slightly doubtful if any participant will manage to create a streak reminiscent of the champions from the 39th season.

In the upcoming round of the game show, newly crowned champion David Bederman, an attorney from Los Angeles, California, will face off against Sean Weatherston, a physical therapist from Nampa, Idaho, and Liz Cotrufello, a 4th-grade teacher from Broomall, Pennsylvania. Despite the adversity for contestants, Bederman made a positive start to his streak with $28,401 on his first day. He will hope to continue this good run as he defends for the first time today.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It originally began in the early 1960s and has since evolved drastically to accommodate almost all the trends of the changing world. This made the show a staple around the world. The primary reasons for this growing popularity are the game show's offbeat nature and engaging format, things that have managed to captivate generations of fans. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a great part in its soaring popularity.

The final round of the game show is often regarded as one of the main reasons for its growing popularity. This is because the final round has many intriguing elements that set it apart. Most importantly, this round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, this can still be quite a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "Famous Paintings"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A German guidebook to a 1937 World’s Fair dismissed it as a “hodgepodge of body parts that any four-year-old could have painted”"

This is not a very offbeat topic and has appeared on the game show from time to time.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: A German guidebook to a 1937 World’s Fair dismissed it as a “hodgepodge of body parts that any four-year-old could have painted”

Solution: Guernica.

Pablo Picasso’s famous painting Guernica was painted in relation to the April 1937 German bombing of the Basque town of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!