Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on March 6, 2024, bringing back the iconic Tournament of Champions, which is in full swing now. This is one of the most anticipated events on the game show's annual calendar, though it has been significantly delayed this time because of the WGA strike that took place when the series returned. That is also why the game show has not yet seen any new contestants, despite being in March, the first time for the game show.

In the upcoming game show round, Sean McShane, a tour guide from South Boston, Massachusetts, will face off against Deb Bilodeau, a restaurant server from San Francisco, California, and Troy Meyer, a music executive from Tampa, Florida. This will mark the last quarterfinal in the Tournament of Champions, which has been extremely entertaining up to now. This episode should be no different, with all three players going in as strong favorites for the next round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to captivate fans worldwide across 40-plus seasons. The game show's appeal primarily stems from its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have now become a defining factor in its rapidly growing popularity over the years. Moreover, the final round also plays a crucial role in this global popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for game show fans.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the answer to the question and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

March 6, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"“The country is celebrating 100 years of freedom 100 years too soon,” says “The Fire Next Time”, published in this year."

This question is from the category "American Literary History." While topics like these have often come up in the past, this is a particularly interesting topic.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: “The country is celebrating 100 years of freedom 100 years too soon”, says “The Fire Next Time”, published this year.

Solution: 1963.

James Baldwin wrote The Fire Next Time in 1963, which included a pair of essays, My Dungeon Shook: Letter to My Nephew on the One Hundredth Anniversary of the Emancipation and Down at the Cross: Letter from a Region in My Mind.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, March 6, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Troy Meyer, a music executive from Tampa, Florida, Deb Bilodeau, a restaurant server from San Francisco, California, and Sean McShane, a tour guide from South Boston, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!