Today's final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, bringing back the highly entertaining Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which is now in the middle of the clubs' bracket. This is the third out of four brackets in this contest, where 27 contestants face off to book a place in the Tournament of Champions, one of the most coveted competitions in the game show's history. Today will mark the beginning of the semi-finals of this bracket, now that we are down to nine contestants.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Nick Cascone, an orthopedic physician assistant originally from Queens, New York, will face off against Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California, and Kit Sekelsky, a freelance graphic designer from Kent, Ohio. Deanna is, of course, the most threatening one in this round, with a very high success rate. It will be a very hard battle for the other two involved today.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It first started in the early 1960s and has since continued to evolve drastically over the decades to become one of the finest in the world. The appeal of the game show can be attributed to its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a standout feature in the show's armory. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays an important part in this soaring popularity.

The game show's final round is one of its most defining features. This is because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can be a difficult process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode in the sections below.

Wednesday, November 22, 2023: Jeopardy! final question is from the category "Musicians"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"An Esquire profile said, “The most distinguishing thing” about the face of this singer “are his eyes, clear blue & alert”

This question is among the more common topics on the game show.

Wednesday, November 21, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: An Esquire profile said, "The most distinguishing thing" about the face of this singer "are his eyes, clear blue & alert"

Solution: Frank Sinatra.

Esquire Magazine published in April 1966 wrote:

"The most distinguishing thing about Sinatra’s face are his eyes, clear blue and alert, eyes that within seconds can go cold with anger, or glow with affection, or, as now, reflect a vague detachment that keeps his friends silent and distant."

Wednesday, November 22, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!