Today's final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, bringing back the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which has dominated the game show for the entirety of its 40th season up to now. The contest is currently in its Clubs bracket, which features the third set of 27 contestants to play for a spot in the Tournament of Champions. The audience will see three players from the show's 37th and 38th seasons in the forthcoming episode.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Henry Rozycki, a neonatologist & author from Richmond, Virginia, Kit Sekelsky, a freelance graphic designer from Kent, Ohio, and Leah Caglio, a librarian originally from Phoenix, Arizona will be competing against each other. All three of the players in the game show tonight are evenly matched, with all three participants having shown great promise in their original appearances.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television. The game show originally began in 1964 and has since continued to captivate fans of all ages and regions. This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat nature and engaging format, features that have made it stand out from the crowd. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a huge part in the game show's soaring popularity.

The final round of the game show is one of the main reasons for its popularity in recent years. This is because the final round has many intriguing challenges for the participants and allows viewers to participate as well. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, this can still be a very complicated process.

To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, November 15, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"It was proposed in Congress in 1926 in honor of a big 150th anniversary; it opened 17 years later."

This question is from the category "Washington, D.C." Though similar to other topics, this is extremely specific and should not pose a huge threat to the three participants.

Wednesday, November 15, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: It was proposed in Congress in 1926 in honor of a big 150th anniversary; it opened 17 years later.

Solution: Jefferson Memorial.

In honor of both the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the 100th anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s passing, Congress initially introduced a resolution to authorize the building of a memorial to Thomas Jefferson, the 3rd President of the US.

Wednesday, November 15, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Leah Caglio, a librarian originally from Phoenix, Arizona, Kit Sekelsky, a freelance graphic designer from Kent, Ohio, and Henry Rozycki, a neonatologist and author from Richmond, Virginia.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!