Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with an encore episode on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Since the 39th season of the game show concluded quite some time back, it has continued to air rerun episodes from the previous season, with the majority of the time being covered by the Tournament of Champions and the Second Chance Tournament.

Since the former ended on Monday, the game show has begun airing regular episodes from the 39th season, with the first game of the year airing yesterday. Today, it will follow it up with the second game of the season, where two-day champion Luigi de Guzman will play against Justin Tarbox and April Marquet, a digital production artist from Oakland, California. Guzman stands at $65,801 at the beginning of the episode and will hope to continue adding to the bank.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows of all time. It originally began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to evolve with time, becoming a part of American cultural identity. Its ability to captivate fans of all ages comes from its engaging nature and offbeat format, things that have become its signature features over the many years and seasons. Moreover, the final round also plays a key part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! could be its most important factor in bringing in the crowd. This is because the final round has many offbeat elements for the participants and allows viewer participation in a unique way. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final round's question before each episode airs. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, this can still be quite a cumbersome process regularly. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Prince Philip’s titles included Baron Greenwich & Duke of Edinburgh, but not Prince Consort, last used by this royal."

This question is from the category "The British Royal Family." Not the most common topic out there, it is still a well-known affair among trivia enthusiasts.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Prince Albert.

Solution: Prince Albert.

Prince Albert has been the last Prince Consort, having become so after marrying Queen Victoria in 1840. He held the title till his death in 1861.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, April Marquet, a digital production artist from Oakland, California, and Justin Tarbox, a software engineer from Hoover, Alabama.

Catch them in action on the upcoming rerun episode of Jeopardy!