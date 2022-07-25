Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 25, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! is all set to enter its final week with the upcoming episode, which will see the return of Karla Fossett, who played brilliantly in the previous round. Interestingly, Karla is the only player who still has a chance of entering the Tournament of Champions. She will try to enter this contest by trying to extend her streak against economics & real estate professor Ed Coulson and corporate lawyer Angela Xu.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular American game shows of all time, dating back to the early 1960s. The game show is typically played between three players and is heavily based on general knowledge and trivia skills. This current season has been one of the best in the show's long history, owing to some brilliant participants like Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, Matt Amadio, and Ryan Long.

The show's final round is also one of the chief reasons for the popularity it enjoys amongst fans. The final round has a unique format and allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the loyal fans of the show.

But this can often pose a problem for casual viewers. So to make things easier, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details about the upcoming episode below.

July 25, 2022, Monday- Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame"

The question for the upcoming final round of July 25, 2022, reads:

"Honored in 1998 as part of a rock group and in 2019 as a solo artist, this singer was the first woman to be inducted into the hall twice."

This is, of course, a broad category, but the hardcore music enthusiast should have no difficulty grasping this question.

Part of the final round's difficulty lies in the fact that participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. In reality, this makes it much more complicated, even for die-hard trivia enthusiasts.

The solution to the July 25, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Stevie Nicks.

In 2019, the legendary Stevie Nicks made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. Stevie Nicks had a brilliant and expansive solo career following her famous stint with Fleetwood Mac. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame once as a part of the band in 1998.

The final round also puts the participants in a tough spot, where they have to either play the round and risk their winnings from the rest of the day or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streak.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, July 25, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are:

Returning champion Karla Fossett

Economics & real estate professor Ed Coulson

Corporate lawyer Angela Xu

It would be interesting to see if Karla manages to enter the tournament of champions with wins in the next few games. Catch her trying to extend her streak in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!.

