Today's Globle answer: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Screenshot of today's Mystery Country (Image via Globle)
Screenshot of today's Mystery Country (Image via Globle)
Shruti Kotiya
Shruti Kotiya
Modified May 29, 2022 01:28 AM IST
Globle is back with another Mystery Country for its players to guess today.

A variant of the popular word game Wordle, Globle is perfect for geography enthusiasts. It is a web-based word game where players get at least six tries to guess the correct answer. The puzzle refreshes every day, which means that players can incorporate it into their daily routine.

Even players who are not geography lovers love the game because it is truly a challenging experience. Guessing the countries in the daily Mystery Country challenges correctly can be quite the adrenaline rush.

The game has put a geographical spin on the popular guessing-game trend, and rightfully gained recognition.

Globle hints and solution for Saturday, May 28, 2022

@RondaGrizzle Totally blundered into this one! 🙃🌎 May 28, 2022 🌍🔥 1 | Avg. Guesses: 8.75🟧⬜🟧🟥🟩 = 5#globle

Guessing a Mystery Country in Globle isn't that easy, especially when the score gets worse and worse every time a player guesses wrong. Save your score from falling and refer to the hints below, as specifed by Fortnite Insider, for today's Mystery Country.

"Begins with a D. Country is one word. A total of six letters. Capital is Copenhagen. Country in Europe."

The possibilities are Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic and Duchy of Parma.

🌎 May 28, 2022 🌍🔥 101 | Avg. Guesses: 5.75🟨🟨🟥🟩 = 4#globle

Here's the solution, in case you are frustrated with guessing.

The answer to the Globle Mystery Country for Saturday, May 28, is Denmark. Fiirst acknowledged in 1219, the Danish flag 'Dannebrog' remains the oldest state flag in the world still in use by an independent nation.

Previous Mystery Country answers include: Russia, Namibia, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Suriname, Cabo Verde (Cape Verde), Vatican City, Madagascar, Gambia (or The Gambia), Croatia, Taiwan, Seychelles, Marshall Islands, Vietnam, The Bahamas, Libya, Peru, Tajikistan, Norway, Guatemala, Montenegro, Sri Lanka, Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Oman and Botswana.

About the game

🌎 May 28, 2022 🌍🔥 98 | Avg. Guesses: 13.85 (🔺 0.05)🟨⬜🟧🟧🟧🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟩 = 18I hate myself a little for enumerating all the countries of the region NEIGHBORING the one where the mystery country's in 🤦🏾‍♂️ #globle globle-game.com twitter.com/TasogareMonse/…

Inspired by popular games Wordle and Heardle, this game offers a geography-based puzzle with a new solution to take on each day. Players interested in the game can start by guessing any country. The game will then proceed to tell the player if they were close, allowing them to narrow down options.

Each incorrect guess will appear on the globe with a color indicating how close it was to the Mystery Country. The hotter the color (red), the closer the player is to the answer. It's just like a game of Hot and Cold. The game also offers a color-blind mode with high-contrast colors for those who need it or prefer it.

The game permits players to guess inifnitely since the premise of the game is indeed more difficult than other popular variants. Without feature, it would take much longer for players to predict the country of the day. If you love geography, and you would like a fun twist on it, then you will absolutely love this game.

Watch this space for more clues and solutions to the upcoming challenges.

