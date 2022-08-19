Today's Heardle answer: Friday, August 19, 2022

Heardle comes up with fun and exciting daily challenges for music lovers worldwide. It's a musical puzzle that shares the beginning of a song's intro daily for the players to guess the entirety. A player can use up to six chances, but it's important to note that the length of the clip increases with every failed guess. So, the goal is to make the correct guess using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle can act as a complete stress buster. It's fun to begin your day with a Heardle puzzle as it engages and relaxes your mind. Keep reading to find clues regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, August 19, 2022

As per the puzzle's official website, the songs chosen for the daily puzzle are among the most-streamed songs from the previous decade, which is excellent news for contemporary music lovers. But if you don't follow contemporary pop music, you can still try and guess the songs since many of them are well-known classics. You can also get a friend or a family member, who's a music lover, to help you. This can make the overall experience even more entertaining.

With that said, if you're struggling to figure out today's Heardle song, then here are some of the clues shared by Forbes that can help you make the right guess:

''This song is in the rock and pop genres. It was released in 1986. It reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 27 on the U.K. singles chart. This ballad is from the artist’s self-titled debut album. It has been covered by the likes of Paul Young and Sixpence None the Richer.''

If you still haven't guessed this classic, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Don't Dream It's Over by Crowded House.

More details about Don't Dream It's Over by Crowded House

Don't Dream It's Over was released on October 20, 1986, as part of Crowded House's hit eponymous debut album. The song begins with a memorable guitar riff before the bass and drums kick in, and Neil Finn's soothing vocals take over. The song's music video was directed by noted Australian filmmaker Alex Proyas, who's made several films like Dark City, Gods of Egypt, and The Crow, to name a few.

The song was a massive hit worldwide and garnered widespread critical acclaim, with many rating it as one of the best rock songs of the 80s.

Crowded House is a rock band from Melbourne that rose to fame in the mid-80s with several hit songs like Don't Dream It's Over, World Where You Live, and Something So Strong. The band is known for composing songs with memorable melodies and strong, evocative lyrical content. They've churned out several memorable albums in the 80s and 90s, including Crowded House, Together Alone, and Temple of Low Men.

