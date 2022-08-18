Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Heardle is an entertaining musical puzzle that tests every music lover's knowledge of pop music. It's a browser-based game, similar to the word puzzle Wordle, which plays the starting bits of a song's intro. Players need to guess the song's title by listening to the intro.

With six chances, the goal is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. It's important to note that with every failed guess, the length of the intro clip increases. A great way to make the game more interesting is by playing it with a friend or a family member.

Heardle has been soaring in popularity in various parts of the world since its release in early 2022. Without further ado, look at some of the clues and details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, August 18, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. This inevitably gives a slight edge to those who follow contemporary pop musicians and current pop culture trends. But even casual listeners can give it a shot since most of the songs played on the app are popular hits you may have heard playing somewhere.

With that said, if you're looking for some hints that can help you guess today's song, then here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer:

''This song title refers to two types of temperatures. This track was released in 2008. This song is part of the pop genre. This was the second single to be released for a second album.''

The clues seem pretty straightforward and should help you figure out the song. If not, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Hot n Cold by Katy Perry.

More details about Hot n Cold by Katy Perry

Hot n Cold was released on September 9, 2008, as part of Katy Perry's hit album, One of the Boys. The song has a somewhat techno vibe that electronic music and modern pop fans would love. The lyrics talk about a tumultuous relationship wherein one of the partners has extreme mood swings.

The song was a smash hit worldwide and received praise from critics. It is considered to be one of Katy Perry's most popular songs. Alan Ferguson directed the music video of the song.

Katy Perry rose to fame in the late 2000s by releasing hit songs like Hot n Cold, and I Kissed a Girl. She's considered one of the defining artists of the 2010s and is known for her unique voice and songwriting abilities.

Perry's music is influenced by a wide range of artists from several genres, like Freddie Mercury, Alanis Morissette, and the Beach Boys, to name a few. Some of the most popular contemporary artists influenced by Perry's work include BTS, Adele, Kim Petras, and many more.

Edited by Sayati Das