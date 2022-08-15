Today's Heardle answer: Monday, August 15, 2022

Heardle is a browser-based musical puzzle game that has garnered massive popularity ever since its release in early 2022. Conceptually similar to the word game Wordle, it challenges music lovers with a puzzle every day wherein players need to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro.

Players have to figure out the song by listening to the starting bits of the song’s intro. There are six chances available and the length of the intro increases with every failed guess.

Heardle, which was recently acquired by Spotify, is quite popular among music lovers on social media, who eagerly look forward to the daily challenges. With that said, take a look at some of the clues and various interesting details regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, August 15, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks from the previous decade, meaning that contemporary music lovers have a slight edge compared to others. However, most of the songs are quite popular or revered classics by legendary artists, so guessing isn’t as difficult as it may seem.

Without further ado, here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you guess the name of the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge:

''This song was released in 2006. The artists who created this song hail from Sweden. The title for this song consists of two words and the first can be used to describe someone's age. This song was part of the artist's third album.''

If you still haven’t figured out the song, then you might not have heard it before, in which case, you can scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Young Folks by Peter Bjorn and John.

Details about Young Folks by Peter Bjorn and John

Young Folks was released on August 7, 2006, as part of Peter Bjorn and John's critically acclaimed album, Writer's Block. The song begins with a drum intro followed by a whistling of the song's melody.

It has a relaxed and warm tone that fans of pop and rock would certainly love. The song was a massive commercial success and also impressed critics with its unique vibe. It's widely considered to be one of the best songs of the 2000s. The acclaimed animated music video of the song is helmed by music director Ted Malmros.

Peter Bjorn and John are a noted Swedish pop-rock trio who rose to prominence in 2006 with the release of their hit single, Young Folks. Their music is known for blending various elements of pop, rock, and psychedelic rock, among other genres.

Their most popular songs include It Don't Love Me, Nothing to Worry About, and many more. Some of the duo's biggest musical influences are Fleetwood Mac and Depeche Mode. Fans of classic rock and 80s pop love their style of music.

