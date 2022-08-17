Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game that requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro. Only a short part of the intro is provided, but the length of the intro increases every time a player makes the wrong guess. A total of six chances are available, and the goal is to guess the song title using the least number of attempts.

Heardle primarily caters to music lovers, but even casual listeners can give it a shot since the game is a complete stressbuster that helps relax your mind. Heardle was released in early 2022, and since then, it has garnered massive popularity in various parts of the world.

Without further ado, here are some clues and details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

According to the puzzle's official website, the songs featured in the daily challenges are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, giving a slight edge to ardent music lovers. However, since most songs are classics, you can still try and crack the puzzle even if you don't consider yourself a music enthusiast.

With that said, take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes if you're struggling to guess today's Heardle song:

''This song is in the grunge genre. It was released in 1992. It reached number 64 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 11 on the U.K. singles chart. It appeared on a fairly well-known album called Nevermind.''

If you still haven't figured out the title, then chances are you've probably never heard of the song before. In that case, keep scrolling down to find the correct answer.

The answer to today's Heardle challenge is Lithium by Nirvana.

More details about Lithium by Nirvana

Lithium was released on July 13, 1992, as part of Nirvana's iconic album, Nevermind. The song begins with a memorable guitar riff that plays throughout the verse. The song's lyrics talk about a man devastated by a tragedy and looking to find comfort and solace in religion.

The song was a commercial success and received widespread critical acclaim for its music and profound lyrical content. It's a classic grunge number that fans of alt-rock and classic rock would love.

Nirvana burst onto the scene in 1991 with the release of the hit single Smells Like Teen Spirit, now regarded as one of the greatest rock songs of all time. Their album, Nevermind, achieved massive commercial and critical success. Some of the band's most popular songs include Lithium, Smells Like Teen Spirit, Something in the Way, Come As You Are, and In Bloom, to name a few.

The group disbanded in 1994 following the death of their charismatic frontman and lead singer, Kurt Cobain. Nirvana is widely credited with revolutionizing the grunge sound and continues to inspire several rock artists around the world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das