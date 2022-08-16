Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

A new day means a new Heardle challenge for music nerds. The popular browser-based game comes up with exciting new puzzles for music lovers daily. The game requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to the starting bits of its intro. With six chances, a player is expected to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible. The length of the song also increases with every unsuccessful attempt.

Heardle, released in 2022 as a spinoff of Wordle, has garnered massive popularity in different parts of the world. It was recently acquired by Spotify, following which the game was made available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. This recent acquisition signals towards the game's far-reaching popularity in the future.

Without further ado, here are some clues and details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Heardle's official website mentions that the songs featured in the daily challenges are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. This is good news for contemporary music lovers since they have a slight advantage. However, even casual listeners can crack the puzzles since most songs are classics or smash hits. To make the game even more interesting, rope in a friend or a family member who's a music enthusiast.

With that said, if you're not sure of the title of today's Heardle song, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes.

''This song is in the alternative rock and indie rock genres. It was released in 1993. It reached number 61 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 25 on the U.K. singles chart. Fittingly, it was a key theme of the American Pie movies. Better Than Ezra has covered this song.''

If you still haven't figured out this catchy number, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Laid by James.

More details about Laid by James

Laid was released on November 1, 1993, as part of their acclaimed eponymous album. The song begins with a soothing acoustic guitar intro, after which James' vocals take over. Written by Tim Booth, Larry Gott, and Jim Glennie, the song's passionate lyrics garnered massive critical acclaim. It's a simple song, pleasing to the ears that pop and rock fans would love. It was also a huge commercial success and a critical hit.

James is a famous British rock band that rose to fame in the 90s with several hit songs like Laid, She's a Star, Come Home, and many more. The band has a unique sound, and their music blends elements from several genres like pop, Britpop, and alt-rock. Many of their albums, like Laid, Wah Wah, and Whiplash, have received widespread critical acclaim and are regarded as among the best albums of the 90s.

