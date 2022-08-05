Today's Heardle answer: Friday, August 5, 2022

Heardle is a spinoff of the popular online word puzzle, Wordle. It was released in early 2022 and has garnered massive popularity among music lovers worldwide. It's a game that requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to the starting bits of its intro. A total of six chances are provided, and the goal is to get the song right using as few attempts as possible.

Arguably one of the most popular browser-based games, Heardle can be entertaining for casual listeners if you get a friend or a family member, preferably a music lover, to play with you. It's a complete stressbuster that can also help improve your listening skills.

Without further ado, look at some clues and exciting details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, August 5, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the daily challenges are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs of the previous decade, which naturally gives a slight advantage to ardent music lovers who follow contemporary pop musicians. But since most songs are smash hits or instantly recognizable classics, casual listeners can also give it a shot.

With that said, if you're struggling to guess the name of today's Heardle song, then here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you:

''This song was released in 1979 by an American artist. The title for this track is five words long, with the last four inside brackets. This song was featured in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. This song is considered part of the soft rock genre.''

The clues are pretty simple and should help you figure out the song. But if you still haven't guessed it, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes.

More details about Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes

Escape (The Pina Colada Song) was released in October 1979 as part of Rupert Holmes' hit album, Partners in Crime. It's a pop song that blends elements of soft rock, and fans of 70s music would undoubtedly love it. The song begins with a memorable guitar riff before Holmes' calm voice takes over. The song was a massive commercial success and received high praise from critics, with many considering it one of Holmes' best songs. It talks about a man whose current relationship with his lover is becoming saturated.

Rupert Holmes is a noted pop singer who rose to fame in the late 70s and early 80s with songs like Escape (The Pina Colada song), Him, and many more. Apart from having a successful career in music, Holmes is also a noted TV writer, who worked on the comedy show, Remember WENN. He's also worked extensively in theatre and on musicals like The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Curtains.

