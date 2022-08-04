Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Heardle is a puzzle for music lovers released in early 2022 as a spinoff of the popular browser-based game Wordle. The guessing game requires players to figure out a song by listening to its intro. With just six chances, a player's hearing skills and memory are tested as they must correctly guess using the least number of chances.

If you're just a casual listener, you can get a friend or a family member who's a music enthusiast. It helps relax your mind and is an excellent source for discovering new music. With that said, read on to find out some of the clues and various details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge:

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Heardle's official website states that the songs chosen for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, meaning contemporary music lovers have a slight advantage over casual listeners. However, since most songs are classics or smash hits played across various platforms, guessing might not be as difficult as one would think.

Without further ado, take a look at some of the clues shared by Eurogamer if you're struggling to figure out today's Heardle song:

''This song was released in 1998 by an Italian group, but became internationally successful in 1999. The title for this track is four words long, with the last three inside brackets. The band's name might remind you of France. This song is considered part of the electrontic-dance genre.''

The clues seem relatively straightforward, and if you've heard the song before, you've probably already guessed it. In case you haven't, read on to find the correct answer.

The answer to today's Heardle challenge is Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Eiffel 65.

More details about Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Eiffel 65

Blue (Da Ba Dee) was released in October 1998 as part of Eiffel 65's hit debut album, Europop. This electronic number has a fun vibe and is the perfect track for a party. Fans of hip-hop, pop, and eurodance should certainly check this one out. The song became a massive global hit in 1999 and mainly received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. The lyrics talk about a man whose entire life is trapped in the color blue.

Eiffel 65 is a noted Italian musical trio that rose to fame in the late 90s with songs like Blue (Da Ba Dee) and Move Your Body. The group consists of Jeffrey Jey, Maurizio Lobina, and Gabry Ponte. Their debut album, Europop, was a massive hit and received widespread critical acclaim, with some critics considering it one of the best pop albums of the 90s.

Over the years, the group has garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording for Blue (Da Ba Dee) and received a World Music Award at the start of the millennium. Eiffel 65 continues to enjoy a strong fanbase among electronic and pop music fans worldwide.

