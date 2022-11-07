Heardle gives a chance to music lovers from around the world to flaunt their knowledge of pop music. It can also be a great platform to discover new music or classics from years gone by, and is a thoroughly entertaining game that helps you unwind after a long and stressful day at work.

The game requires players to guess the title of a song by listening to the starting bits of its intro. The goal is to crack the puzzle as quickly as possible, using the least number of attempts out of a total of six available chances. The length of the intro also increases every time a player makes the wrong guess, making it easier to decipher the track.

Heardle was released in early 2022, and has since gone on to become one of the most popular browser-based games. Without further ado, read on to know some interesting details and clues for the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, November 7, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs that are played daily are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This can be seen as an undue advantage to those who listen to contemporary music, but casual listeners need not worry – the game also features old classics from iconic artists like Michael Jackson, George Michael, and many others.

That said, here are some clues shared by Fortnite Insider that you can take a look at if today’s Heardle song is puzzling you:

The song was released in 1983.

The song's genre is synth-pop, alternative/indie.

Single by New Order.

Length – 7:29.

Two words.

Begins with the word ''Blue.''

The Album’s name is Power, Corruption & Lies.

Still haven’t figured it out? Then you’re probably hearing the track for the first time, in which case you can keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Blue Monday by New Order.

More details about Blue Monday by New Order

Blue Monday was released on March 7, 1983, as part of New Order's critically acclaimed album, Power, Corruption & Lies. The song opens with a memorable upbeat drum intro that sets the tone. It also has a catchy baseline.

The number was a smash hit around the world and received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics and publications rating it as one of the greatest synth-pop songs of all time and one of the best songs of the 80s.

New Order are a popular electronic band who garnered massive international fame with the release of their hit single, Blue Monday, in 1983. Over the years, the band has churned out several memorable tracks, including Ceremony, Blue Monday, and Doubts Even Here, to name a few.

New Order's distinctive style of music incorporates various elements of synth-pop, electronic rock, and post-punk, among others. They're widely regarded as one of the greatest electronic bands from the '80s and continues to influence a number of contemporary artists.

