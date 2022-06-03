Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, June 3, 2022

Heardle is back with a new daily challenge for June 3, 2022. Fans of the game must already be wondering about the solution to today's challenge.

Since its release earlier this year, Heardle has become one of the most prominent games in the browser-based industry owing to its simple and engaging nature. Many games tried to replicate the charm of the word-guessing game Wordle, but none could make a mark. With its music twist, however, Heardle stood out from the rest.

The rules of the game are simple. Players are given a short clip from a song's intro to figure out its name. Each player gets a total of six attempts, with the duration of the clip increasing with each failed attempt. The goal of the game is to guess the correct song in the least number of attempts.

For players who are trying to figure out the correct answer but cannot pinpoint the era or the genre, this article provides some clues that will help in that department.

Heardle clues and solution for Thursday, June 3, 2022

The songs in the game are randomly picked from a pool of most-streamed songs over the past decade. This makes it very difficult for casual listeners because of the variations in genre, era and artists. Contemporary music listeners will have an advantage in this scenario.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, for the Heardle answer for June 3, 2022:

"This is listed as a synth rock song on Wikipedia. It was released in 2008 (though the album it’s on came out the previous year. It reached number 22 on the U.K. singles chart but did not reach the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. A remix of this song by the brilliant Justice won a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical."

If the clues are not enough to guess the final answer, the solution is provided below.

The correct answer to Heardle's daily challenge for June 3, 2022, is Electric Feel by MGMT.

More about Electric Feel

The second single from MGMT's debut album, Electric Feel, is one of the most recognizable songs from the American rock band. Released in 2008, the song is part of the album, Oracular Spectacular.

Electric Feel was one of the top songs from 2008. It is popular for its quirky lyrics and brilliant soundscape.

Speaking about the song, MGMT said in an interview:

"We literally just wrote whatever came to us. There is a weird combination on the album because it has a couple of older tracks on it which were originally electronic with a more dancey feel. ‘Electric Feel’ was one of the first songs we wrote, well the first actual song with lyrics."

The song has been covered by some great artists over the years, including the likes of Katy Perry.

The original song had two music videos, one of which was also nominated for Best Art Direction at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. The YouTube video of the song has over 150 million views so far.

