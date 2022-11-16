Heardle is an exciting musical puzzle that challenges music lovers from around the world by testing their knowledge of pop music. The browser-based game, which is quite similar in terms of concept to the word puzzle, Wordle, requires players to listen to the intro of a famous song and then figure out its title using a total of six chances.

It's important to note that the total of six attempts shouldn't be wasted as with every failed attempt, the length of the track increases, making it easier to recognize the song. The game has recently become quite popular among music lovers of all genres.

Heardle can be a stressbuster or an excellent source for discovering new kinds of music and artists, depending on what you're looking for. To make the game more exciting and interesting, get a family member or a friend who's a music lover to join you so that you can together figure out the song's titles.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

According to the app's official website, Heardle generally shares the intros of songs that are amongst the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, making the puzzles naturally a bit easier for contemporary music lovers to crack. But that's no reason for casual listeners to get discouraged since the daily challenges also feature classics from the 21st century that you might be familiar with.

If you're struggling to remember the title of today's Heardle song, then carefully go through some of these clues shared by Forbes, and you might crack the puzzle:

''This song is in the grunge genre. It was released in 1993. It hit number one on the U.S. Billboard Alternative Songs chart and four on the U.K. singles chart. It appeared on an album called In Utero. The artist is from Seattle. The song was successful on the U.S. airplay charts despite record company DGC Records declining to release a physical version of the single.''

If you still haven't figured out this classic, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Heart-Shaped Box by Nirvana.

More details about Heart-Shaped Box by Nirvana

Heart-Shaped Box was released on August 30, 1993, as part of Nirvana's iconic album, In Utero. The song opens with a menacing guitar intro that sets the tone, following which the rest of the band kicks in. The song was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from critics. It is today regarded as one of the greatest rock songs of the 90s.

Nirvana was popular among grunge circles in the late 90s, but they garnered overnight mainstream success following the release of their hit track, Smells Like Teen Spirit, now widely regarded as a rock classic.

The band has released three albums, Bleach, Nevermind, and In Utero, all of which have received widespread critical acclaim. Nirvana is widely credited with revolutionizing the grunge genre and is considered by many musicians, critics, and publications as one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

Poll : 0 votes