Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Friday, March 31, 2023

The new Heardle song is out, and music lovers from across the globe are eagerly looking forward to maintaining their winning score in the game. Today’s song might sound familiar to contemporary music lovers, although the intro does sound a little vague and difficult to guess in the first few attempts.

If you’re not sure of the song, you can get a friend, partner, or family member to sit with you and figure out the name of the song together. This helps to make the overall experience of playing the game a lot more memorable and entertaining. Heardle can also act as a stressbuster and a wonderful platform that helps people discover new music and artists they’ve never heard before.

Heardle was released as a spinoff of Wordle back in early 2022 and has garnered a significant fan following over the last year. Alongside numerous other Wordle variations like Quordle, Moviedle, and Lewdle, it is regarded as one of the most popular browser-based games on the internet.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, March 31, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game every day are amongst the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, meaning contemporary music lovers have a clear edge over classic rock lovers or casual listeners.

But if you’re more into old rock acts like Led Zeppelin or AC/DC, you still have a good chance of cracking the daily Heardle puzzles since the game also drops iconic classics from the 21st century every now and then.

That said, if you’re still struggling to figure out the title of today’s Heardle song, then here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help you crack the puzzle:

This is a hip-hop, funk, pop, and soul song.

This song was originally released in 2003.

This song reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number three on the U.K. singles chart.

It appeared on an album called Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

The artist is from Atlanta.

Contrary to popular belief you should not, as the song suggests, shake a Polaroid picture.

If you haven’t figured out the track yet, then scroll down and enjoy the song!

The track played in today’s Heardle challenge is Hey Ya! by Outkast.

More details about Hey Ya! by Outkast

Hey Ya! was released on August 25, 2003, as part of Outkast's critically acclaimed album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. The song incorporates elements of soul, pop, funk, and hip-hop, giving it a distinctive tone.

It received widespread critical acclaim and was also a massive commercial hit. It is frequently considered by critics to be one of the finest tracks from 2000s.

Outkast was formed in 1992 and garnered fame following the release of their hit album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, which featured several memorable tracks like Call of da Wild, Ain't No Thang, Git Up, Git Out, and Crumblin' Erb, to name a few.

Over the years, Outkast has garnered a strong fan following among both pop music and hip-hop lovers. They've received high praise from critics, thanks to their unique style of music. Some of the greatest musical influences include Sly Stone and George Clinton.

