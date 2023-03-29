Heardle is a fascinating musical puzzle that caters majorly to music nerds from around the world. It is quite similar to Wordle, which requires players to guess five-letter words based on a total of six attempts. Similarly, in Heardle, players need to listen to the intro of a popular song every day and guess its track using the same number of chances

With every failed chance, the song’s length keeps on increasing, revealing the song further. So the objective is to figure out the track as fast as you can using as few attempts as possible. The game’s popularity has soared ever since its release in early 2022.

It can be a lot more interesting and entertaining if you have a companion to help you guess the names of the tracks every day.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the game releases songs that are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. Although a lot of the tracks might sound more familiar to contemporary music lovers, the app also puts out classics from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, like Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton, Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana, to name a few.

With that said, if you’re still scratching your heads over today’s Heardle song, then here are some of the clues shared by Forbes that might help crack the puzzle:

This is an EDM trap and indie pop song.

This song was originally released in 2016.

This version reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the U.K. singles chart.

It appeared on an EP called Collage.

The lead artist is from New York City.

The song won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

If the above-mentioned clues aren’t enough, then you may not have come across this track before, in which case you can check it out below.

The track played in today’s Heardle challenge is Don’t Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers feat. Daya.

More details about Don’t Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

Don't Let Me Down was released on February 5, 2016, as a single by The Chainsmokers. It also features noted American singer Daya. The song opens with a slow guitar intro that sets the tone for the track, following which the rest of the instruments kick in.

The track incorporates various elements of pop, indie pop, EDM, and trap. Don't Let Me Down was a massive commercial hit and also received highly positive reviews from critics.

The Chainsmokers are a popular DJ duo featuring Alex and Drew. They garnered mainstream popularity thanks to the release of their hit track, #Selfie. Their debut EP, titled Bouquet, which featured memorable songs like New York City, Roses, and Good Intentions, also turned out to be a commercial success.

The Chainsmokers' distinctive style of music blends various elements of pop, EDM, and electropop. Some of their major musical influences include Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams, and Linkin Park, to name a few.

