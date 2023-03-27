Another day means another exciting musical challenge on Heardle for ardent pop music enthusiasts. The game has captured the imaginations of numerous music lovers from around the world in a way that very few browser-based games have. Heardle was released as a spinoff of the iconic word puzzle game, Wordle, in early 2022, and ever since then, its popularity has only gone upwards.

The game has rules similar to Wordle. A total of six chances are available, using which the players need to figure out the tracks featured in the game every day. However, what’s important to note here is that every used chance will lead to the length of the song increasing.

So players should try and crack the puzzles as quickly as possible. The game can also be quite fun to play if you have a friend, a family member, or a partner to accompany you whilst guessing the tracks.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, March 27, 2023

As per the game’s official website, Heardle drops songs every day that are part of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. What this means is that a lot of the songs featured in the game could be more familiar to fans of contemporary pop music.

But that’s not to say that if you’re a fan of old classic pop songs then you don’t stand a chance. In fact, there have been times when the game has shared songs from the '70s, '80s, and '90s continuously for more than 3-4 days. So it is important to listen to the tracks every day with an open mind.

That said, here are some clues shared by Forbes that you can take a look at if you’re unfamiliar with today’s Heardle track:

This is an alternative rock and pop rock song.

This song was originally released in 2013.

It reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the U.K. singles chart.

It appeared on an album called Bad Blood.

The artist is from London.

The song’s title refers to a Roman town that was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius almost 2,000 years ago.

If the clues haven’t led you to the answer, then check out the song below.

The track featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Pompeii by Bastille.

More details about Pompeii by Bastille

Pompeii was released on January 11, 2013, as part of Bastille's hit debut studio album, Bad Blood. The song opens with a grand, elaborate intro, following which the lead vocals take over and the rest of the band joins. The track incorporates elements of rock, pop, and alternative rock music.

Pompeii was a huge hit among fans and also received high praise from critics, who praised its overall tone and production, among other things.

Bastille is a pop rock band that garnered fame in 2013 following the release of their debut album, Bad Blood, which featured many memorable tracks like Pompeii, Things We Lost in the Fire, Weight of Living, Pt. II, Daniel in the Den, and many more. The band enjoys a strong fan following among alt-rock lovers from around the world and has attained massive commercial success.

