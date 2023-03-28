The daily Heardle musical puzzles are a fun way to stay relaxed and calm before heading to work every day. The game can also help you discover several new artists and music you may have never heard before.

It was released in early 2022 as one of the many spinoffs of the word puzzle, Wordle, following which it has garnered huge popularity among music enthusiasts from around the world.

The game puts out a song every day at 12 am and the goal for players is to figure out the name of the tracks using a total of six attempts. What's also important to note here is that with every failed attempt, the length of the track increases, making it easier to recognize the song.

So players should crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. The game was acquired by the audio streaming giant Spotify back in mid-2022 and has since been available in countries like the US, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Per Heardle's official website, the game puts out songs every day that are amongst the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. While this may seem like great news for contemporary music nerds, classic rock lovers shouldn't be disheartened by this.

Heardle has, in the past, shared several classic tracks from the last century like Last Christmas by Wham!, Careless Whisper by George Michael, and many more.

With that said, if you're struggling to guess today's Heardle title, then check out some of these clues shared by Forbes:

This is a house song.

This song was originally released in 2009 as a funk and soul track. This version came out in 2016.

This version reached number 26 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the U.K. singles chart.

It appeared on an album called Layers.

The original artist is from Melbourne.

The DJ who had a hit with their remix is from Toulon, France.

If you haven't figured out the song yet, then chances are, you've probably not heard the song before, in which case you can check out the answer below.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is This Girl by Cookin’ on 3 Burners (Kungs remix).

More details about This Girl by Cookin’ on 3 Burners (Kungs remix)

This Girl was released on June 22, 2009, as part of Cookin' on 3 Burners' second studio album titled Soul Messin. The song opens with a funky intro that wonderfully sets the tone, following which the lead vocals take over. It blends elements of funk and soul. The remix version of the song was released in 2016 by popular DJ Kungs as part of his album, Layers.

The song was a commercial and critical hit, with many critics praising its vibrant tone, production, and lead vocals, among numerous other things. Cookin' on 3 Burners are a popular Australian funk group that rose to fame following the success of the hit song, This Girl.

Over the years, they've put out quite a few hit albums, including Baked, Boiled & Fried, Soul Messin', and Blind Bet, to name a few.

Poll : 0 votes