Daily Heardle puzzles can be a fun exercise for your brain as they can help refresh your knowledge of songs that you may have heard years ago and forgotten. It can also help people rediscover the works of young contemporary artists or hidden gems from the classic rock era.

Ever since its release in early 2022, Heardle has garnered a strong fan following and continues to be regarded as one of the most popular browser-based games. The game, which was released as a spinoff of Wordle, has some interesting rules that fans of the word puzzle would be familiar with.

The game offers a total of six chances to guess the tracks. However, with every failed chance, the length of the song increases, making it easier for players to crack the puzzle. Therefore, the goal should be to figure out the daily songs as quickly as possible without using up too many attempts that could affect your score.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, April 2, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the tracks in the game every day are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This does not mean that classic songs from the iconic disco and rock era won’t feature in the track.

The game often tends to surprise players by throwing in some evergreen numbers from the last century like Michael Jackson’s Rock With You, Nirvana’s Lithium, and Wham!’s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.

However, if today’s song on Heardle sounds vague or extremely unfamiliar, be sure to take the help of the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes to crack the puzzle:

This is a soft rock song

This song was originally released in 1984.

This song reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 14 on the U.K. singles chart.

It appeared on an album called Chicago 17.

The artist is from Chicago.

If you're still unable to guess it, keep scrolling down and check out the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is You're the Inspiration by Chicago.

More details about You're the Inspiration by Chicago

You're the Inspiration was released on October 29, 1984, as part of Chicago's critically acclaimed album, Chicago 17. The song begins with a soothing piano intro that sets the tone rather wonderfully, following which the lead vocals take over. The song blends elements of hard rock and soft rock, and fans of classic 80s music will certainly enjoy the track's overall vibe and feel.

You're the Inspiration was a commercial success and also received highly positive reviews from fans and critics. It is regarded as one of Chicago's most popular tracks. Chicago was formed in the late 60s and rose to fame in the 70s, thanks to the release of songs like The Road, In the Country, and Sing a Mean Tune Kid, to name a few.

Over the years, Chicago has garnered a strong fan following among classic rock and pop music lovers from around the world. Their distinctive style of music incorporates elements of rock, R&B, pop, and jazz, among many others. They are widely regarded as one of the most popular bands of the classic rock era.

