Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Music lovers from around the world wait with bated breath for the new Heardle challenge. The musical puzzle puts out the intro of a popular song every day, asking players to guess its title. Players have six chances, and the objective is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. The length of the track increases with every failed attempt.

Heardle is an entertaining browser-based game that can help relax your mind after a hectic day's work. To make the overall experience even more enjoyable and memorable, you can ask a friend or a family member to join you to crack the puzzle.

The game, inspired by the popular word puzzle Wordle, has become popular among music nerds since its release in early 2022.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the app chooses songs from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the previous decade. This means that the songs featured in the daily challenges might be easier for contemporary music lovers to guess. However, casual listeners can still give it a shot, as most songs are classics or smash hits you may have heard before.

With that said, here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer if you're struggling to crack today's Heardle challenge:

''This track was released in 2018. It's written and performed by a male American singer-songwriter. He also has an official Mandarin Chinese version of this song. The title is composed of two words, describing both something you can drink from, or something used for indoor and outdoor decorating.''

If you still haven't cracked the title of today's Heardle song, then you've probably never heard the song before. In that case, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Water Fountain by Alec Benjamin.

More details about Water Fountain by Alec Benjamin

Water Fountain is an indie-pop song about a failed romance. The lyrics describe a man's feelings for a woman who doesn't seem to love him back. It explores themes of heartbreak and unrequited love.

The lyrics are written in classic Alec Benjamin style: blunt and self-explanatory, almost a detailed and literal description of an incident. The song garnered massive popularity and also impressed several music critics. The song's emotional music video features Benjamin sitting alone at home, singing the song.

Alec Benjamin rose to mainstream popularity with the release of his hit 2018 pop song, Let Me Down Slowly. The song has garnered immense popularity on Spotify and is considered one of Benjamin's most famous tracks. Over the years, Benjamin has written many memorable hits like Water Fountain, Let Me Down Slowly, Devil Doesn't Bargain, and many more.

Benjamin's lyrics are pretty romantic, but his style of expression is known for being relatively straightforward and blunt. His music blends various elements of indie-pop and alt-pop. Some of Benjamin's biggest musical influences are John Mayer, Paul Simon, and Eminem, to name a few.

