Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Thursday, September 29, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based musical puzzle that tests every music lover's knowledge of pop music. The app puts out the intro of a popular song every day, asking players to guess its title. Even if you're familiar with the song, guessing can get tricky at times, as only the starting bits of the intro are played.

A total of six chances are available, and the song's length increases with every failed guess. The goal is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle has been soaring in popularity since its release in early 2022. Fans of Worldle might also enjoy this game since both games are conceptually similar. Keep reading to learn more exciting details and clues about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, September 29, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the app picks songs from a list of the most-streamed songs from the last decade, giving contemporary music lovers a bit of an advantage. However, casual listeners can still give it a shot, as most songs featured on the app are classics or widely popular songs.

You can also ask a friend or a family member to join you while you crack the puzzle. This can also help make the overall experience much more entertaining. With that said, if you can't recollect the title of today's Heardle song, then here are some of the clues shared by Forbes that can help you:

''This song is in the pop rock, funk rock, new wave, alternative rock and new jack swing genres. It was released in 2014. This track reached number 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It’s an album that shares a name with the artist. The artist set a world record for the most world records set in a music video.''

Still haven't guessed it? Then scroll down for the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Ain't It Fun by Paramore.

More details about Ain't It Fun by Paramore

Ain't It Fun was released on February 4, 2014, as part of Paramore's critically acclaimed eponymous album. The song has a happy, cheerful vibe that pop and rock fans would love. The vocal style and melody are influenced by Michael Jackson, which characterizes the unique flavor of the song.

The song blends elements from various genres like pop, rock, and funk. Ain't It Fun was a smash hit worldwide and was widely praised by contemporary music critics. It is now regarded as one of Paramore's most memorable songs.

Paramore is a rock band from Tennessee that burst onto the scene with the release of their acclaimed debut album, All We Know Is Falling, which included many great tracks like Emergency, All We Know, and Pressure. Over the years, the band has produced several hit numbers like The Only Exception, Ain't It Fun, and That's What You Get, to name a few. Paramore is reportedly influenced by bands like U2, Greenday, and Failure, among many others.

