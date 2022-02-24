“Todd’s eye roll is epic”: Celebrity Big Brother fans react to Todd Bridges’ response to Todrick Hall’s speech

The finale of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 has come to an end. Miesha Tate won the title by beating Todrick Hall in the juror’s voting round.

It was evident that the jury members, who were evicted houseguests, would not vote for Hall as he was not in their good books. Fans had a wonderful time enjoying juror Todd Bridges’ expression when Hall was giving his final speech to convince the jury to make him the winner.

Here’s what the singer said in his speech:

“I was inspired to play this game when I saw The Cookout come on here and for the first time in this show's 23-year history, they were able to secure the first African-American winner. But when I came in here, I was like, I don't want to win this game because I'm Black.”

He continued:

“I don't want to win this game because I'm gay. I want to win this game because I love this game. I know it like the back of my hand. I think I have played a well-rounded game. And I would be so grateful to have your vote. I would love to use that money to make art for my community, for my fan base.”

The entire time, Bridges was rolling his eyes, which caught viewers’ attention.

Here’s how fans reacted to Todd Bridges’ eye-roll

Bridges, like most evicted houseguests, blamed Hall for his elimination from Celebrity Big Brother. He believed that Hall was manipulative and had used their friendship to his advantage.

The actor’s eye-roll during the finalist’s speech left the internet in splits. Take a look at what some fans had to say:

Celebrity Big Brother jury gave Todrick Hall the cold shoulder

After host Julie Chen Moonves announced Tate as the winner, she and Hall came out of the house. None of the jurors got up from their seats to greet them until Moonves' asked them to.

Even as they were coming towards the stage, the evicted houseguests/jurors were seen giving the cold shoulder to Hall. Lamar Odom and Bridges ignored Hall and went straight to Tate to congratulate her.

She won by seven votes, while Hall only received one vote. Tate won a grand prize of $250,000 and Season 3’s title.

The latest season of Celebrity Big Brother was a four-week series, which premiered on February 2. The 11 houseguests included Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, Lamar Odom, Miesha Tate, Todd Bridges, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kattan, Carson Kressley, Chris Kirkpatrick and Teddi Mellancamp.

