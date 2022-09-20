"Todd the snake BUSTED": Fans claim the Snake In The Grass contestant shot himself in the foot and lost

USA Network's Snake In The Grass Season 1 ended on Monday night, September 19, 2022. Titled Something Is Snakey Here, episode 8 of the reality TV competition series featured four new contestants, battling to win $100,000. Juliet, Victoria, Ryan, and Todd were dropped in the middle of the jungle for 36 hours, and they had to find out who among them was the snake to win the money.

At the start of the challenge, the contestants speculated that Ryan was the snake. However, when they arrived at the snake pit, Todd revealed some vital information that shifted the attention towards him. While Ryan was hell-bent that Todd was the snake, Juliet and Victoria were in a dilemma.

Ultimately, all three contestants voted against Todd, and luckily, they were right. Todd was the snake, and he would've gotten away.

Fans who witnessed the entire episode take a turn after Todd's slip took to social media to claim that the Snake in the Grass contestant shot himself in the foot.

Fans claim they knew that Todd was the snake after he slipped information in Snake In The Grass

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Todd had the money in his bag until he dug up his own grave. Some fans also claimed they speculated that he was the snake after his revelation at the pit.

Doric Sam @doricsam83 And he almost won it too but fumbled right at the end. Damn Todd lol. #snakeinthegrass And he almost won it too but fumbled right at the end. Damn Todd lol. #snakeinthegrass

Mister B @MisterB1986



They figured it out & won $100,000.



He did a good job though. TODD WAS THE GODDAMN SNAKE!!!!!They figured it out & won $100,000.He did a good job though. #snakeinthegrass TODD WAS THE GODDAMN SNAKE!!!!!They figured it out & won $100,000.He did a good job though. #snakeinthegrass

Wrestling Simulations @WSimulations Todd would have won it but shot his self in the foot at the end #SnakeInTheGrass Todd would have won it but shot his self in the foot at the end #SnakeInTheGrass

Lexy @itslexywitch Todd totally had it until the snake pit! #snakeinthegrass Todd totally had it until the snake pit! #snakeinthegrass

Pauly with a Y @PaulyBlackk BINGO! Like I said lmao. And he was playing the PERFECT game. Up until he slipped up in the pit. #snakeinthegrass BINGO! Like I said lmao. And he was playing the PERFECT game. Up until he slipped up in the pit. #snakeinthegrass

Here's how the contestants figured out that Todd was the Snake in the Grass

During the snake pit, the contestants discussed all the clues. One clue mentioned,

"The Snake has spent some time on the ground, and when it comes to a home, they've traveled around."

The Snake in the Grass contestant asked Todd if he was in the military. However, he denied it. When they asked him if he had traveled far and wide, Todd shared that he had visited several locations. He shared,

"I went to India to visit my mom. She went over there to set up hospitals. After she retired, she was teaching to set up hospitals."

It was this information that led the contestants to suspect Todd. Although this wasn't relevant to the clue in the discussion, it was related to another clue.

The clue read,

"The Snake has a mom who has worked as a nurse. Had trips to the hospital, but they could've been worse."

They held on to Todd's information because, at the start, Todd shared that his mother was a first-grade teacher. Ryan said,

"He said his mom was a first-grade teacher. We have a new suspect."

Additionally, host Bobby Bones shared that one of the clues were missing. After revealing himself as the snake, Todd shared that he got rid of the clue that mentioned a nurse as it would have directly pointed towards him. Clearly, Todd tried to do damage control, however, it didn't work in his favor.

Ultimately, Ryan, Victoria, and Juliet voted against Todd and won the $100,000. This prompted the Snake in the Grass contestant to walk away empty-handed.

