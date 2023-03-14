"Tokyo revengers in real life": Netizens stunned as Louisiana High School brawl results in 10 arrests

A wild fight at a Louisiana High School between 200 students and parents resulted in 10 arrests. The cops intervened after a call of “major campus disturbance” was made from East Baton Rouge Readiness Alternative School during the early hours of March 8, 2023.

It is also being reported that in the brawl, a Baton Rouge police officer was also injured. He broke his hip and suffered some injuries to his head. Additionally, officials also found a loaded gun in a grassy area right in front of the school.

All of this resulted in several arrests, including that of a 17-year-old, on charges of second-degree battery of a police officer. Additionally, five 16 and 17-year-olds were charged with disturbing the peace by causing a ruckus.

However, as soon as videos from the alleged brawl spread on social media, the netizens were stunned to see the scuffle between the 200 people. They took to social media to express their surprise at the same.

Local reports suggest that the fight first broke out amongst a group of female students before it spread. However, authorities are still investigating what caused the brawl inside the East Baton Rouge Readiness Alternative School.

Netizens reactions explored after video of the Louisiana High School scuffle reached social media

The video of the brawl spread like wildfire on social media as people began reacting to it. Many were stunned to see a brawl like that taking place inside a Louisiana High School. Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but wonder what must have happened that resulted in a fight like that. Some claimed that instead of just the 10 people arrested, all the 200 should have been taken into custody.

Several videos of the incident have been floating on social media, one of which shows a police officer forcefully hitting a student’s face into a brick wall. The video shows the officer trying to arrest the student for causing a ruckus. Police reported that the student had punched a police officer and even allegedly tried to bite him.

Officers have claimed that they don't know what triggered the fight at the Louisiana High School, which enrolls kids who have been suspended or expelled from other schools.

