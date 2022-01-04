Tones and I net worth: Exploring how 'Dance Monkey' singer earned millions as she gets engaged to Jimmy Bedford 

Australian singer Tones and I is engaged.

Taking to her Instagram handle on January 1, the 26-year-old songstress shared a picture announcing her engagement to boyfriend Jimmy Bedford.

The post shows the duo sharing a kiss, with the singer flashing the ring in her right hand.

Bedford, who happens to be a footballer, also shared the same picture along with another photo with an arm tattoo that reads "Will you marry me?" in block letters.

As per news outlet Daily Mail Australia, Tones, real name Toni Watson, has been dating Bedford, a former bricklayer, for a year and a half now.

Talking about him on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Tones and I said Bedford is the perfect person for her.

"He comes on tour with me as my stage tech. He lives with us. He plays [soccer] for Frankston Bombers. He's my best friend, he's hilarious."

Tones and I's fiance first went public with their relationship in May 2020 after he posted a picture of the two, wishing the singer a happy birthday.

Tones and I has a net worth of $3 million

Born in Mornington Peninsula, Melbourne, Tones and I had overnight success as a singer. Her net worth is reported to be $3 million by site Starsgab.

As per All Music, Tones and I left her retail job in 2018 and began busking in the streets of Melbourne, even taking trips to Byron Bay to sing songs for passers-by.

In 2019, Tones signed a recording deal with Sony-affiliated Bad Batch records. She released her debut single, Johnny Run Away, in March and it became an immediate success, racking up streams and hitting the top spot on the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) singles charts.

Her second song, Dance Monkey, was the biggest single of all time in Australia and topped charts worldwide for over 30 countries.

As per media outlet Daily Mail, Tones and I's Dance Monkey was one of the most-played songs on music streaming platform Spotify in 2020. The song was streamed about 2 billion times since May 2019, when it was released, and earned the singer a whopping amount of $12 million.

Since then, Tones and I has released several singles like Won't Sleep, Fly Away and Cloudy Day.

Currently, she is performing several busking shows on the East Coast of Australia and is planning to perform in St. Kilda, Albury, Canberra, Geelong, Sydney, Newcastle, Hobart, Coffs Harbour, Adelaide and Perth.

Edited by Prem Deshpande