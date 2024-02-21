Tony Ganios net worth: Porky's star's fortune explored as he dies aged 64

Actor Tony Ganios, 64, passed away on February 18, 2024, after suffering a heart failure. According to Variety, he underwent a surgery for spinal cord infection a day before his death.

Tony's fiancée Amanda Serrano-Ganios revealed more details about his surgery through her official page on X, writing that Tony was feeling unwell for a few days but did not reveal the same to anyone. She continued:

"When he finally told me, and was taken to the hospital, his spinal cord was severely infected. They did surgery, next morning, his heart stopped. I'm crushed."

She also posted a black-and-white photo of Tony and mentioned that he told her "I love you" the last time when they met.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from the public where they recalled Tony's performances over the years. Actor Tee Ess shared a picture with Tony beside him, writing that he hugged him in their second meeting and they talked about films for many hours. He further stated:

"He was 6'4 but was a humble gentle giant. Thanks for the talks and laughs with me and my movie pops Apache Ramos You will be missed Tony Ganios aka "Meat" I'm going to have a toothpick in your honor. Rest easy my friend. "Leave the kid alone.""

IdolNetWorth states that Ganios was known for his successful career in the entertainment industry, and his net worth was estimated to be almost $1 million.

Tony Ganios was able to earn a lot of wealth from his acting career: Earnings and career explored

Tony Ganios was known for his flawless performances on screen over the years. He accumulated a huge fanbase which contributed to the success of the projects he appeared on.

IMDb states that Tony was 18 years old when he entered the world of acting and his uncle accompanied him to appear for an audition in front of director Philip Kaufman. The audition was successful and Tony was cast as Perry LaGuardia in the comedy-drama film, The Wanderers, released in 1979.

He gained recognition for his appearance as Anthony 'Meat' Tuperello in the comedy film, Porky's. While the first film opened to a decent response, it was followed by two sequels in 1983 and 1985. Ganios was cast for the same role in the sequels but they failed to leave a great impact compared to the first film.

Ganios once spoke to Cult Faction about his journey as an actor and recalled his casting in Porky's, saying that his mother received a phone message from an anonymous person, telling him to meet director Bob Clark. He revealed that he got an opportunity to meet John Milius at the time, who was preparing Conan the Barbarian.

"I didn't think much of it, but Millius seemed to get a kick out of me anyway. I was simultaneously offered a small part in the Conan movie and a lead in "Porky's." I opted for the latter."

Tony Ganios continued appearing in other projects, including Die Hard 2, featuring Bruce Willis in the lead role. However, he began making limited appearances in films and TV shows, with Rising Sun marking his final role.

Tony Ganios addressed the reasons behind stepping away from acting

While speaking to Cult Faction in 2015, Tony Ganios was questioned about the reasons behind his retirement from acting. He said at the time that his career witnessed a decline during the 90s and added:

"Auditions for film and television roles, which had always been few and far between, had now become non-existent. And I was never the darling of the slimy agents and self-important casting directors. It was time to move on."

Ganios said that he missed being a part of the film sets for many years and some of his friends were aware that it wouldn't be easy for him to make a comeback.

