Emma Heming shares emotional message on Bruce Willis’ birthday amid husband’s health battle

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, shared a video on Instagram on the occasion of her husband's 68th birthday, on March 19, 2023. This is the actor's first birth following his being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Emma began the video by saying:

"So today is my husband's birthday. I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose."

Emma said that a lot of people told her that she was strong and that they didn't know how she managed everything. She admitted that she didn't have a choice and that she needed to remain strong for her kids. She also said that she occasionally feels sad, like she did on her husband's birthday.

Emma also said that she had worked on the reel that she posted on Bruce's birthday, noting that she wasn't sure why she did that as the videos brought a lot of pain to her. The 44-year-old continued to say:

"As much as I do it for myself, I do it for you, because I know how much you love my husband and – don't cry Emma – but it means so much to me, so thank you."

The caption of the video stated:

"Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I'm so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family."

The caption also said that Emma sees the fans' messages and stories, and is incredibly grateful for them. She noted that the fans' connection helps her and hoped that it helps them in a small way knowing that she sees them and understands their journey as well.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023

Bruce Willis contracted frontotemporal dementia in February 2023 (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Bruce Willis' diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia was revealed on February 17, 2023. Emma Heming posted a picture on Instagram at the time where Bruce was standing in front of a beach and smiling as he looked into the camera.

In the caption, Emma expressed her gratitude for the continuous love and support they have been getting following Bruce's original diagnosis.

She added that they wanted to give fans an update about their "beloved husband, father, and friend" as they had a "deeper understanding" of what he was going through.

Emma wrote that her husband's condition improved after being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 but add that he has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. She continued by saying that the only symptoms Bruce has been facing are problems in communication.

Bruce Willis retired from acting in March 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia. He mentioned in an Instagram post that this is going to be challenging for his family and thanked his fans and followers for their support.

His family also shared a statement on the website of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. They wrote that Bruce always used his voice to help everyone and increase awareness of various health-related issues.

Bruce Willis will appear in the upcoming thriller film, Assassin, which will mark his final film role. The film is scheduled for release on March 31, 2023, and features Nomzamo Mbatha and Dominic Purcell in other important roles.

