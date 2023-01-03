What happened to Kelly Monteith? Aphasia battle explored amid comedian's death at 80

Well-known American comedian Kelly Monteith passed away on January 2, 2023, at the age of 80. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. His death was announced on social media in a statement by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company that worked with the late comedian.

"It is with great sadness that The Anglophile Channel announces the passing of our dearest friend and teammate, award-winning comedian/host, Kelly Monteith."

Paul Boland, editor, director, producer, and host of The Anglophile Channel, paid tribute to Monteith on social media by posting a video and writing that he plans to do something better in the future.

Writer and stand-up comedian Bennett Arron also expressed his grief on Facebook and said that he had once described Monteith as one of his favorite comedians. He continued,

"He heard about it, got in contact and thanked me. It's sad that many won't know of him #RIPKellyMonteith."

Kelly Monteith suffered two strokes in February 2021

Kelly Monteith suffered two strokes after which he contracted Aphasia (Image via Don Smith/Getty Images)

Monteith suffered a stroke in February 2021, following which he had to be admitted to Cedar Sinai Hospital. His condition improved as he entered rehab, but he suffered another stroke in a few days along with two brain bleeds.

He was once again taken to Cedar Sinai Hospital and had to undergo surgery. The diagnosis was confirmed as aphasia, and the problem affected his ability to speak. His ex-wife Caroline was even told by doctors that he would never be able to speak again.

He remained hospitalized for two months and was shifted back to his residence. A GoFundMe page was also launched to get some help for his rehabilitation and speech therapy.

Aphasia refers to a problem that has a severe impact on communication. It can affect someone's writing and understanding abilities, and the cause could be a stroke or head injury. The severity is dependent on the cause and extent of the brain damage.

Kelly Monteith was popular for his appearances on different TV shows

Born on October 17, 1942, Monteith started his career as a comedian during the 70s and was featured in a few TV shows. He gained recognition as the host of his self-titled sketch comedy show on the BBC, which first premiered in 1979 and continued for six seasons.

He was also the host of The Kelly Monteith Show in 1976, which aired for a short period of time on CBS. He was frequently featured on other shows like Blankety Blank, and according to the Anglophile Channel, he met his wife Caroline in England. Kelly was the host of the popular hidden camera TV series, The Hit Squad, for two years.

He wrote and helmed the 2004 comedy film, A Lousy 10 Grand. The main plot focuses on a family man who must return 10 grand to a loan shark and take up the identity of another individual to marry a foreigner for money. The woman soon becomes a free-spending American princess and invites trouble into the man's life.

Kelly is survived by his ex-wife, Caroline Alexander, and their two children.

