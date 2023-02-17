Frontotemporal dementia life expectancy explored as Bruce Willis diagnosis sparks wave of support

Bruce Willis' family recently revealed his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. The 67-year-old's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a picture on Instagram on February 17, where Willis can be seen smiling and posing for the camera with a beach in the background. The caption stated:

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding on what he is experiencing."

The post mentioned that ever since Willis' diagnosis with aphasia was disclosed last year, his condition has improved but he has now been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The post stated that Bruce Willis is having trouble communicating with everyone and that is proof of the disease. However, the family said that they are feeling relieved now as they are now clear regarding the reasons behind his condition.

What is frontotemporal dementia that Bruce Willis is suffering from? Causes, treatment, and more details explored

According to the Cleveland Clinic, frontotemporal dementia refers to a progressive brain disease where parts of the brain start to get damaged and do not function properly.

The condition, which is incurable, also has an impact on behavior and speaking abilities. Once someone is diagnosed with the disease, his/her average life expectancy is 7.5 years.

The news of Bruce Willis' diagnosis comes after he contracted aphasia in 2022 (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

It is an age-related condition, which is common among those between 50 and 80 years old; in most cases, it starts at 58. It is a condition that is common in families and 40% of the cases happen in those who have a family history of the disease.

The problem affects the brain's frontal and temporal lobes, and people might lose some abilities when the neurons stop working. This includes movement, planning and decision-making, judgment and reasoning, social skills, spoken language, self-control, hearing, analyzing spoken language, memory, and emotional expression.

Common symptoms of the disease include loss of inhibitions, apathy, loss of empathy, compulsive behavior, changes in diet, and loss of executive function. It is not contagious, but people can easily develop it if any of the family members have suffered from it in the past.

It is a permanent and life-long condition. Although a cure is yet to be found, people can prevent themselves from getting diagnosed by avoiding head injuries.

Bruce Willis, well known for his roles in Pulp Fiction and Armageddon, was diagnosed with aphasia last year

Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. He revealed the news in an Instagram post where he wrote that it was going to be a challenging phase for his entire family and thanked everyone for their love and support.

The 67-year-old's family members have openly supported him following his diagnosis with aphasia and in a recent statement shared on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website, they said that Willis has always used his voice to help everyone and increase awareness of different problems.

Bruce Willis is well-known for his performances in films like Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense. Red, Red 2, The Last Boy Scout, and more.

